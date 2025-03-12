Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.74), with a volume of 188444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.92) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Restore alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Restore

Restore Stock Down 2.3 %

Restore Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.67 million, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.81.

(Get Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.