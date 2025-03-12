Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.74), with a volume of 188444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.81).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.92) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.
