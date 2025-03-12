Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.90 ($0.53), with a volume of 31109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.55).

Tissue Regenix Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.87 million, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.59.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.