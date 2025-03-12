Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $287,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.43.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.