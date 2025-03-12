Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), with a volume of 2391988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 289.38% and a negative net margin of 1,800.32%.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

