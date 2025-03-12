Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading 12.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) was up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.80). Approximately 3,533,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,837,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.69) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

