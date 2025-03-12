The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wharf Stock Performance
WARFY stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Wharf has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.98.
Wharf Company Profile
