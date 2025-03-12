The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wharf Stock Performance

WARFY stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Wharf has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Get Wharf alerts:

Wharf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.