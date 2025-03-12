Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 251,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 82,674 shares.The stock last traded at $246.93 and had previously closed at $246.64.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.28 and its 200 day moving average is $261.73.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,885,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,441,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,720,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

