ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENN Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 11,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. ENN Energy has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

