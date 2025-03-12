ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ENN Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 11,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. ENN Energy has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
ENN Energy Company Profile
