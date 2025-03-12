G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) to Issue $0.59 — Dividend

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5911 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

G. Willi-Food International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

