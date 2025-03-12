abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

abrdn Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 85,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,198. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

