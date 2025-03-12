Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – March 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, American Airlines Group, Hims & Hers Health, Arcadium Lithium, and IonQ are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares issued by companies that typically have a market capitalization between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies often strike a balance between the rapid growth potential of small cap firms and the stability of larger, established companies, making them attractive to investors seeking a mix of moderate growth and manageable risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. 87,451,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,357,121. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 75,375,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,025,617. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 17,161,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,334,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 93,149,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,997,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,986,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

