Music Stocks To Research – March 12th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Live Nation Entertainment, and Synchrony Financial are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies involved in the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, publishers, and live event promoters. These investments allow investors to gain exposure to revenue generated from music creation, distribution, and related services, often reflecting shifts in technology and consumer trends within the entertainment space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,202,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,295,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.12.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.74. 27,380,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,955,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,245,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $25.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,760. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $249.58 and a 12-month high of $652.63. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $549.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.64.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.46. 6,950,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,044. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

NYSE:LYV traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $123.15. 2,376,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,328. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.35. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. 4,178,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,994. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93.

