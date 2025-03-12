Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 7.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 103,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 341,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth about $122,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Central Puerto by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

