Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.23 and last traded at $43.51. 54,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 141,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $888.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 168,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 160,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,257 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

