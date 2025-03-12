Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the February 13th total of 79,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 356,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,273. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

