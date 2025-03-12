enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 95,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 356,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$269.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

