Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Down 89.5% in February

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.