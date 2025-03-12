Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vast Renewables Trading Down 12.5 %

Vast Renewables stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,811. Vast Renewables has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

