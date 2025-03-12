Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,574,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 13,955,543 shares.The stock last traded at $20.83 and had previously closed at $20.85.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKLN. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542,541 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,665,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,892,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,854,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

