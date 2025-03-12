Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 22,471,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 67,490,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

