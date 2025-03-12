Short Interest in Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Grows By 542.9%

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 542.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSDOF remained flat at C$23.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.63. Tessenderlo Group has a twelve month low of C$23.79 and a twelve month high of C$27.05.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

