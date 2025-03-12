Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 560.0% in February

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258. Knorr-Bremse has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

