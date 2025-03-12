Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.80. 11,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.58. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $335.73 and a twelve month high of $550.00.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 42.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

