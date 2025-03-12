Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Up 579.7% in February

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, an increase of 579.7% from the February 13th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 31.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
SYTA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 195,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $885.58. The stock has a market cap of $171,120.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
