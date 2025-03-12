Top Apparel Stocks To Consider – March 12th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, PDD, Target, NIKE, and Honeywell International are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. These stocks are part of the consumer discretionary sector and their market performance is often influenced by trends in fashion, consumer spending habits, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.55. 10,170,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,772,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $928.97. 842,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $990.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $944.64. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.42. 1,500,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,238. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $518.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.87.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $117.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $161.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71. PDD has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. Target has a 52-week low of $108.49 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NIKE stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. NIKE has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.53.

