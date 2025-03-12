AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.73 and last traded at $146.72. Approximately 18,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 379,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.15.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

