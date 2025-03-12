IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800,500 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the February 13th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INAB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio
IN8bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INAB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 675,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,527. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.03. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
IN8bio Company Profile
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IN8bio
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What is a support level?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.