Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the February 13th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MGLLF remained flat at C$6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Magellan Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$5.10 and a 1-year high of C$6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.40.
Magellan Financial Group Company Profile
