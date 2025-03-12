JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS JDSPY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 131,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,936. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

