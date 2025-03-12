Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 2.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $26.10. 8,143,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 10,337,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

