Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 7,404,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 18,801,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKLO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Oklo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

