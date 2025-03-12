Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stoneridge (SRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) recently:

3/8/2025 – Stoneridge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2025 – Stoneridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Stoneridge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2025 – Stoneridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Stoneridge Price Performance

NYSE SRI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 173,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $148.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Get Stoneridge Inc alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,035,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,442,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Stoneridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,357,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,224,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 755,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.