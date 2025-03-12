Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stoneridge (SRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) recently:
- 3/8/2025 – Stoneridge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/4/2025 – Stoneridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Stoneridge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/24/2025 – Stoneridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Stoneridge Price Performance
NYSE SRI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 173,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $148.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $18.57.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
