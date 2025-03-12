Ycg LLC Has $19.04 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ycg LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,511,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,977,000 after acquiring an additional 215,226 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.47.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

