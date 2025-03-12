Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 165,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 142,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

