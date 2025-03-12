Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Up 50% – Here’s Why

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 125,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.39.

About Organto Foods

(Get Free Report)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.