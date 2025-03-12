Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,145,900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 25,857,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 561.8 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

