CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS CEVMY remained flat at $28.40 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
