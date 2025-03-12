CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS CEVMY remained flat at $28.40 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

See Also

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

