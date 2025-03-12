Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – March 12th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that participate in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. These firms might engage in activities like cryptocurrency mining, blockchain technology development, or operating cryptocurrency exchanges, providing investors indirect exposure to the digital currency market without directly owning cryptocurrencies themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,418,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,631,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,243. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 16,159,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,851,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

