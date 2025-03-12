Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $555.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

