AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

