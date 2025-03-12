Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 495,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 460,645 shares.The stock last traded at $185.14 and had previously closed at $186.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

