Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$25.59 and last traded at C$25.95, with a volume of 14671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOY shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

Spin Master Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

