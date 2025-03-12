Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.51 and last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 456768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 62,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,905,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

