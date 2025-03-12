JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,303,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 718,887 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -41.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,115,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,299,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,340,000 after buying an additional 167,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,220,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 703,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,008,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.