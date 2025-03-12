Best Canadian Stocks To Consider – March 12th

Visionary, CSX, and Raymond James are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies based in Canada and traded on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange or TSX Venture Exchange. These stocks represent ownership in a company and can provide investors with exposure to various sectors of the Canadian economy, reflecting the performance and economic conditions of the region. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Shares of NASDAQ GV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 26,757,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Visionary has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

