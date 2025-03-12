Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.33% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.4996 dividend. This is a positive change from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

