Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Drops By 80.0%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forafric Global Stock Up 13.6 %
Forafric Global stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.
Forafric Global Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forafric Global
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.