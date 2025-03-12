Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Drops By 80.0%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forafric Global Stock Up 13.6 %

Forafric Global stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

