Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Declines By 91.0%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSJV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 7,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,028,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

