Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

