Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 669.9% from the February 13th total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 537,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Next Technology Stock Performance

NXTT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 992,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,962. Next Technology has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Next Technology Company Profile

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

